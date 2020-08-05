Global  
 

At least 100 dead, more than 4,000 injured in Beirut explosion: Lebanese Red Cross official

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
At least 100 people are dead and more than 4,000 injured in an explosion that rocked Beirut Tuesday, a Lebanese Red Cross official said.
