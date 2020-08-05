Britain working on help for Lebanon after massive blast: Minister

24 hours news use only. No archive. No resale. A dramatic video caught themoment a massive blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings andblowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above thecapital. The blast that swept the Lebanese capital left more than 60 peopledead and...
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published