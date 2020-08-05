Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ammonium nitrate the killer substance that caused devastating Beirut blast

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ammonium nitrate the killer substance that caused devastating Beirut blastThe deadly substance that fuelled the Beirut explosion is the same material used in domestic terrorist attacks such as the Oklahoma City truck bombing which killed 168 people.Ammonium nitrate is a highly reactive chemical and although...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Morning scene shows Beirut port in ruins after massive explosion

Morning scene shows Beirut port in ruins after massive explosion 00:46

 Beirut port was left in ruins after a huge explosion occurred on August 4 leaving at least 100 dead and over 250,000 locals homeless according to reports. Footage filmed on August 5 shows the destruction caused by the blast which is believed to be caused by the ignition of tons of ammonium nitrate...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']] [Video]

[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published
Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster' [Video]

Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'

At least 100 have been killed and thousands injured after two huge explosions, thought to have been caused by chemicals, devastated a large area of the Lebanese capital.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:58Published
'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath [Video]

'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath

Beirut resident Mohammed al-Hassan first feared an earthquake when the blast shattered the windows of his home in Dora, a district about four kilometers away from where a massive explosion took place on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus stimulus package, Beirut blast, Isaias: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Optimism surrounding the coronavirus stimulus bill, investigation into deadly Beirut blast and more news you need to know Wednesday
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma City Oklahoma City Capital of Oklahoma


Related news from verified sources

Death toll from Beirut blast rises to 100

 An official with the Lebanese Red Cross says at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 wounded in the massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. The...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •USATODAY.comHaaretzSBSFOXNews.com

Beirut blast: 78 killed, toll expected to rise

 Tuesday's blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •MENAFN.comIndiaTimesHaaretzBBC News

News24.com | Over 100 killed: UK says it's 'premature to speculate' on cause of massive Beirut blast

 Britain has said that it was too early to speculate on the cause of a massive blast that ripped through Beirut, killing at least 100 people.
News24


Tweets about this