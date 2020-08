Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely caused Beirut explosion Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Fireworks and



The scale of the damage " from the epicentre of the explosion at the port of Beirut to the windows blown out kilometres (miles) away ‘resembles... Fireworks and ammonium nitrate appear to have been the fuel that ignited a massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of *Beirut*, experts and videos of the blast suggest.The scale of the damage " from the epicentre of the explosion at the port of Beirut to the windows blown out kilometres (miles) away ‘resembles 👓 View full article