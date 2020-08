Karen8877 RT @CanArm2011: A mountain of scandal and it barely moves the needle? Fuck "popularity" this***should be relegated to entertaining people… 2 minutes ago

Lyndia Edwards RT @sunlorrie: WE controversy takes bite out of Trudeau, Liberal popularity: Leger Poll: 49% of respondents said if Trudeau is found to hav… 3 minutes ago

lift each other up RT @policog: Polls are useful in pushing an agenda https://t.co/pqaIJ2dtfc 4 minutes ago

Mr. Too Loud RT @WinnipegNews: WE controversy hits Trudeau's support: Poll https://t.co/l57WQ2Mh11 6 minutes ago

The Older I Get Polls are useful in pushing an agenda https://t.co/pqaIJ2dtfc 6 minutes ago

Parental Alienation Aware British Columbia, Canada Family law cartel boss in hot seat as arrogant / elitist Liberal crooks get caught in another cash grab, as childre… https://t.co/tdaG7Te6sV 6 minutes ago

Darrel RT @JrGellein: WE controversy takes bite out of Trudeau, Liberal popularity: Poll Liberal support slipped 6% in last two weeks Conservativ… 8 minutes ago