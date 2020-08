Beirut’s Devastating Blast May Be Linked To Seized Russian-Owned Cargo Ship Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

(RFE/RL) -- Media reports say a large supply of



Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told a local TV station... (RFE/RL) -- Media reports say a large supply of ammonium nitrate that exploded on August 4 at a warehouse in the port of Beirut was likely unloaded there years earlier from a cargo ship that had been seized from its Russian owner, businessman Igor Grechushkin.Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told a local TV station 👓 View full article