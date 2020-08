Canadian government commits up to $5M for Beirut explosion relief Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The Canadian government is committing up to $5 million in relief for the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut. 👓 View full article

