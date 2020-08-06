Border Checkpoints Further New York City’s Descent Into Tyranny And Economic Hardship – OpEd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will schools have to do Covid-19 testing?



Will schools have to do Covid-19 testing? Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:00 Published 2 hours ago NYC Cracks Down On Drivers To Enforce Mandatory Quarantine Rules



New York City is cracking down on drivers to stop the spread of the coronavirus. City agencies will start checking major bridges and tunnels to enforce mandatory quarantine rules; CBS2's Lisa Rozner.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:04 Published 3 hours ago NYC Unveils New Plan To Enforce Quarantine For Travelers



There will now be traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:51 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this