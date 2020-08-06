Global  
 

Border Checkpoints Further New York City’s Descent Into Tyranny And Economic Hardship – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Border Checkpoints Further New York City’s Descent Into Tyranny And Economic Hardship – OpEdPeople in New York City have been subjected to one of the most repressive coronavirus crackdowns in America. Included have been months-long forced closure of many businesses and extreme limitations placed on businesses that have been allowed to resume some operations during incremental scaling back of closure orders. Such...
News video: New York City debuts quarantine checkpoints

New York City debuts quarantine checkpoints 01:48

 [NFA] New York City is putting up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that incoming travelers from 35 states with outbreaks comply with New York's 14-day quarantine mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

