Professor Predicts Biden To Beat Trump In November Vote
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A history professor who has correctly predicted the outcome of every U.S. presidential election since 1984 says Democrat Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.
Appearing in a video streaming from the opinion pages of The New York Times, Allan Lichtman, an American University professor, said he uses what...
