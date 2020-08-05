Professor Predicts Biden To Beat Trump In November Vote

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More Than Half of Americans Think Voting In-Person in 2020 is a Health Risk



Over half of Americans see going to the polls to vote this November will be a risk. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:07 Published 2 days ago Election night 2020 will be different -Abrams



Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams in a Reuters interview Tuesday warned the announced winner of the November 3 U.S. presidential election could be delayed as the pandemic forces many to vote-by-mail.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago Donald Trump walks back election ‘delay’ amid backlash



US President Donald Trump has walked back the idea of a “delay” to November’spresidential election just hours after suggesting it. Mr Trump was criticisedby both the Republicans and the Democrats.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Professor Predicts Biden Will Beat Trump in November Vote History professor Allan Lichtman has used his '13 keys' system to accurately forecast the outcome of every US presidential election since 1984

VOA News 1 day ago





Tweets about this