China condemns US decision to send senior official to Taiwan
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () The U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, has scheduled an unprecedented visit to Taiwan next week, marking the first visit by a senior U.S. official since 1979.
