Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China condemns US decision to send senior official to Taiwan

FOXNews.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
 The U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, has scheduled an unprecedented visit to Taiwan next week, marking the first visit by a senior U.S. official since 1979.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China

Top U.S. official's visit to Taiwan may anger China 01:32

 U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in the coming days, his office said on Tuesday, marking the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades -- a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

US announces highest-level visit to Taiwan in decades, risking China anger

US announces highest-level visit to Taiwan in decades, risking China anger In thinly veiled comments, coronavirus taskforce chair Alex Azar praises island as ‘model of transparency and cooperation’ during pandemic Coronavirus –...
WorldNews


Tweets about this