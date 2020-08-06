Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Survivor of world's first nuclear attack recounts Hiroshima bombing 75 years later

CBS News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The U.S. dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan 75 years ago. A few days later, a second nuclear bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, forcing the Japanese to surrender and bringing an end to WWII. Ramy Inocencio met a survivor of the attack, who has spent three-quarters of a century on a quest to rid the world of nuclear weapons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing 02:24

 Hiroshima mayor urges nations to reject self-centred nationalism on 75th anniversary of attack that killed over 140,000.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb [Video]

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Hiroshima Day 2020: What happened on this day in history: Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

Hiroshima Day 2020: What happened on this day in history: Watch the video | Oneindia News

Hiroshima Day is observed annually on 6 August. Hiroshima Day 2020 marks the 75th year of walking the path of the atomic bomb. Hiroshima Day commemorates the remembrance of the bombing attack on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:18Published
A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family [Video]

A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family

A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Japan Marks 75 Years of Hiroshima Nuclear Attack: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know

Japan Marks 75 Years of Hiroshima Nuclear Attack: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know The city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the worlds first nuclear attack on Thursday. Three days after its Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of...
WorldNews

After Hiroshima's Carnage, Setsuko Thurlow Devoted Her Life to Peace

 Setsuko Thurlow, a survivor of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima 75 years ago this month, has used the power of her personal story to try to rid the world of...
NYTimes.com

75 years of Hiroshima: Scaled-back ceremony in Japan to mark anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

 At 8:15 a.m. on Aug 6, 1945, US B-29 warplane Enola Gay dropped a bomb nicknamed "Little Boy" and obliterated the city with an estimated population of 350,000,...
DNA Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this

stefano33542683

stefano RT @ifrc: Never again. 75 years ago the world’s first atomic bombing took place in Hiroshima, Japan, killing hundreds of thousands of peop… 51 minutes ago

HeartMountainWY

Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation Sachino Masuoka was 18 when her world fell down around her. Hiroshima, her hometown, had just been hit by the first… https://t.co/uVmNloJIgc 3 hours ago