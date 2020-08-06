Survivor of world's first nuclear attack recounts Hiroshima bombing 75 years later
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () The U.S. dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan 75 years ago. A few days later, a second nuclear bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, forcing the Japanese to surrender and bringing an end to WWII. Ramy Inocencio met a survivor of the attack, who has spent three-quarters of a century on a quest to rid the world of nuclear weapons.
A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..