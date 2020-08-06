Global  
 

Brown Named To Head US Air Force, First African American To Lead Military Service Branch

Eurasia Review Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Brown Named To Head US Air Force, First African American To Lead Military Service BranchBy David Vergun

US Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett and Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley applauded retiring Gen. David L. Goldfein's 37 years of service and welcomed Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., who succeeds Goldfein as the Air Force chief of staff and member of the Joint...
