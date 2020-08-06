Brown Named To Head US Air Force, First African American To Lead Military Service Branch
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () By David Vergun
US Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett and Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley applauded retiring Gen. David L. Goldfein's 37 years of service and welcomed Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., who succeeds Goldfein as the Air Force chief of staff and member of the Joint...
Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was personally present at the Ambala air base to welcome the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft from France. After the planes touched down, they..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:46Published
As the first batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as the 'beginning of a new era in our military history'. The jets will not only provide a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:32Published