Myanmar: Govt To Inject Another Round Of Financial Aid To Counter COVID Hit On Economy Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The government said it would disburse K100 billion (US$73 million) loans to entrepreneurs across Myanmar to help them resume their



The low-interest loan is to be doled out to local businesses in sectors including


