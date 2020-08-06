Global  
 

Myanmar: Govt To Inject Another Round Of Financial Aid To Counter COVID Hit On Economy

Eurasia Review Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Myanmar: Govt To Inject Another Round Of Financial Aid To Counter COVID Hit On EconomyThe government said it would disburse K100 billion (US$73 million) loans to entrepreneurs across Myanmar to help them resume their coronavirus-hit businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will be the second of its kind.

The low-interest loan is to be doled out to local businesses in sectors including...
