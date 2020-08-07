Looking Back At Hiroshima And Nagasaki Nuclear Attacks On 75th Anniversary – OpEd
Friday, 7 August 2020 () By Tariq Rauf*
On 16 July 1945, at 05:29 AM, the secrets of the atom were unlocked by detonating the world's first nuclear explosive device dubbed "The Gadget". Robert Oppenheimer, the scientific leader of the multinationally staffed and supported Manhattan Project to develop atomic weapons, lamented that "We knew the world...
Hiroshima Day is observed annually on 6 August. Hiroshima Day 2020 marks the 75th year of walking the path of the atomic bomb. Hiroshima Day commemorates the remembrance of the bombing attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States during World War II in 1945. The bombings ended the Second...
The city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the worlds first nuclear attack on Thursday. Three days after its Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of... WorldNews Also reported by •Independent
“This week we are observing the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and August 9, 1945,” the president of the US... Catholic Culture Also reported by •Independent