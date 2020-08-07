|
Britain Will Never Achieve 30 Million EV’s, Will Joe Biden Try Same Thing? – OpEd
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Britain recently announced electric vehicles (EVs) sales will “jump to 30 million in the next 20 years.” London’s policies to control emissions has begun phasing out the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles. Bloomberg Quint believes the goal is realistic since the British network operator National Grid Plc’s...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this