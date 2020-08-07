Global  
 

Britain Will Never Achieve 30 Million EV’s, Will Joe Biden Try Same Thing? – OpEd

Britain Will Never Achieve 30 Million EV’s, Will Joe Biden Try Same Thing? – OpEdBritain recently announced electric vehicles (EVs) sales will “jump to 30 million in the next 20 years.” London’s policies to control emissions has begun phasing out the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles. Bloomberg Quint believes the goal is realistic since the British network operator National Grid Plc’s...
