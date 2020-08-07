Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump imposes US ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 days

Khaleej Times Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The latest move comes soon after the US ordered China to vacate its consulate in Houston, Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pres. Trump Signs Executive Order Limiting TikTok

Pres. Trump Signs Executive Order Limiting TikTok 00:17

 President Donald Trump issues executive order banning TikTok from operating in 45 days if it's not sold by Chinese parent company.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. to act on TikTok, other Chinese apps 'in coming days' -WH [Video]

U.S. to act on TikTok, other Chinese apps 'in coming days' -WH

The United States will take action in coming days on the popular short-video app TikTok and other Chinese apps, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, but..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut [Video]

Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut

[NFA] Just a few days after President Donald Trump said he was considering banning China's TikTok in the United States, Trump reversed course on Monday, saying the U.S. should receive a "substantial..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America [Video]

Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America

Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Microsoft will keep..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Orders US Ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 Days

 Administration calls apps ‘significant threats’
VOA News

Trump issues orders for US ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 days

Trump issues orders for US ban on WeChat, TikTok in 45 days The TikTok app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, Trump said.
Jerusalem Post

Donald Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, WeChat; recalls India's action on Chinese apps

 United States President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat, terming them a 'threat to the national...
Zee News


Tweets about this