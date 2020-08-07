|
Puerto Rico earthquake: 4.8-magnitude tremor hits Caribbean island
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck southern Puerto Rico late Thursday, with tremors felt right across the island.
