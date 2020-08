Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election In an effort to continue his presidential bid, West has listed his potential vice president: Michelle Tidball. Tidball is a..

Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot Gov. Jared Polis, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, weighed in on West’s qualifying for the presidential ballot on Thursday morning.

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign U.S. President Donald Trump has denied his team is helping Kanye West get on the ballot in various states before November's election.

Kanye West indicates he is running for president to siphon votes from Joe Biden Kanye West hinted that his presidential campaign is designed to spoil former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid to unseat President Trump this November, according...

FOXNews.com 8 hours ago





Joe Biden Disses Kanye West + Donald Trump: “You Won’t Have To Worry About My Tweets When I’m President” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is ready to play dirty. The potential future head of state has delivered some major shade to both President Donald...

SOHH 1 week ago