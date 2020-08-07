Facebook Will Let Employees Work From Home Through July 2021

In July, some employees at L'Oreal's New York office learned they would go back into the office after months of working from home.
In an email to staff L'Oreal's HR chief, Stephane Charbonnier, said they planed to increase its current maximum of 25% of employees at the office to 50%.
CNN obtained...
In a big change spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook said it will allow its employees to work from home till July 2021. The social media giant will also give its staff $1,000 for home office..
A dog owner was "overjoyed" to be reunited with her two pet pooches - after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a tiny hole underground.Katie Fuller, 47, and her daughter Lucy Stammers, 22, were "beside..