Facebook Will Let Employees Work From Home Through July 2021 Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Watch VideoFacebook is letting its staff work from home through next July. Not only that, but it's providing employees with $1,000 for "home office needs."



Almost all of its 48,000 employees have been working from home since March due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Facebook had already given employees the option to work from... Watch VideoFacebook is letting its staff work from home through next July. Not only that, but it's providing employees with $1,000 for "home office needs."Almost all of its 48,000 employees have been working from home since March due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Facebook had already given employees the option to work from 👓 View full article

