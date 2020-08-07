Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Will Let Employees Work From Home Through July 2021

Newsy Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Facebook Will Let Employees Work From Home Through July 2021Watch VideoFacebook is letting its staff work from home through next July. Not only that, but it's providing employees with $1,000 for "home office needs."

Almost all of its 48,000 employees have been working from home since March due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Facebook had already given employees the option to work from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: L'Oreal Employees Worried They'll Lost Their Jobs If They Don't Return To Work

L'Oreal Employees Worried They'll Lost Their Jobs If They Don't Return To Work 00:38

 In July, some employees at L'Oreal's New York office learned they would go back into the office after months of working from home. In an email to staff L'Oreal's HR chief, Stephane Charbonnier, said they planed to increase its current maximum of 25% of employees at the office to 50%. CNN obtained...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook work from home | Remote-working extended till July 2021 | Oneindia News [Video]

Facebook work from home | Remote-working extended till July 2021 | Oneindia News

In a big change spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook said it will allow its employees to work from home till July 2021. The social media giant will also give its staff $1,000 for home office..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
Owner reunited with her dogs after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a hole underground [Video]

Owner reunited with her dogs after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a hole underground

A dog owner was "overjoyed" to be reunited with her two pet pooches - after they spent eight DAYS trapped down a tiny hole underground.Katie Fuller, 47, and her daughter Lucy Stammers, 22, were "beside..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:09Published
Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20 [Video]

Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Related news from verified sources

Facebook extends remote work for employees through July 2021

Facebook extends remote work for employees through July 2021 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook will let its employees continue to work from home through July 2021, the company announced today. It joins...
The Verge

Coronavirus | Facebook employees to work from home until July 2021, get $1,000 for home offices

 The company joins other big technology firms that have taken similar steps recently.
Hindu


Tweets about this