السعوديه العظمى RT @NicAthens: Few hour ago. An Air India Express flight from #Dubai skidded off the runway and broke up into two while crash landing at th… 3 seconds ago

Sonlight 🇺🇸 RT @Jerusalem_Post: At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air #India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians stran… 1 minute ago

Aditya Joshi RT @ANI: #UPDATE: Death toll in the flight crash landing incident at #Kozhikode rises to 17 including two pilots, according to Air India Ex… 1 minute ago

@ Tulesh sahu ji @yuva congress Chhattisgar Raipur RT @rashtrapatibhvn: Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @Ker… 3 minutes ago

Abbas Ali RT @Aviation_Voice: An Air India Express flight B737 (IX1344) that departed from Dubai on Friday afternoon crash-landed with 184 people onb… 3 minutes ago

M RT @shukla_tarun: Terrible images coming of Air India Express aircraft overshooting at Kozhikode where its raining heavily. Again like the… 4 minutes ago

Satria Tempur RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: Air India Express flight has overshot the runway and crash landed at Kozhikode International Airport in Karip… 5 minutes ago