A 40-Year Journey Leads To New Truffle Species Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As a first-year graduate student studying truffle ecology at Oregon State University, Dan Luoma attended a scientific meeting in 1981 on Orcas Island in Washington. Having recently learned how to search for truffles, he went out one day of the meeting looking for the prized fungi and found a collection.



He brought them back to 👓 View full article

