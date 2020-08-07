Global  
 

Kanye West Reportedly Running Campaign To Hurt Joe Biden's Bid

Newsy Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Kanye West Reportedly Running Campaign To Hurt Joe Biden's BidWatch VideoRapper and fashion designer Kanye West says he's running for president to win. But he told Forbes magazine in a text message interview that part of the reason he's running is to hurt Democrat Joe Biden's chances of winning. 

This comes after reports surfaced that West, a longtime supporter of President Donald...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election

Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election 00:56

 Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election In an effort to continue his presidential bid, West has listed his potential vice president: Michelle Tidball. Tidball is a self-described “biblical life coach” and the former executive director of Bright Futures Mentoring...

China 'Prefers' Trump Lose Election Says US Intel Assessment [Video]

China 'Prefers' Trump Lose Election Says US Intel Assessment

CNN says the US intelligence community's top election security official has made an interesting remark... ...That China "prefers" an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign [Video]

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied his team is helping Kanye West get on the ballot in various states before November's election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot [Video]

Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot

Gov. Jared Polis, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, weighed in on West’s qualifying for the presidential ballot on Thursday morning.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:33Published

Kanye West indicates he is running for president to siphon votes from Joe Biden

 Kanye West hinted that his presidential campaign is designed to spoil former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid to unseat President Trump this November, according...
FOXNews.com

Kanye West appears to admit his presidential campaign is being run to hurt Joe Biden

 'I'm walking for president,' says Kanye West
Independent

Kanye West presidential campaign enablers appear focused on siphoning off Biden support

 Kanye West's unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the United States, fuelling...
CBC.ca


