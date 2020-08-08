|
Evangelical college president Jerry Falwell Jr leaves after photo with pants undone
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Jerry Falwell Jr took an indefinite leave of absence on Friday (US time) as the leader of Liberty University, one of the United States' top evangelical Christian colleges, days after apologising for a social media post that caused...
Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer
Jerry Falwell Jr to take leave of absence after racy photoJerry Falwell Jr will step down as president of Liberty University after posting the "weird" image.
BBC News
Jerry Falwell Jr. Taking Leave of Absence From Liberty UniversityMr. Falwell, the college’s president and a supporter of President Trump, agreed to a request by the school’s board of trustees.
NYTimes.com
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. placed on leaveFalwell has politicized the university, a conservative Christian school in southwest Virginia.
CBS News
Liberty University private Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia
