|
|
|
COVID-19 vaccine may be partially effective, public health measures need to continue: Top US infectious disease expert
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Fauci believes tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be ready by early 2021, and a billion doses by the end of that year.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
COVID-19 vaccine accessibility
Although researchers are racing to find a vaccine for COVID-19, they say they will not cut corners when it comes to health or safety. Only half of Americans said they would get the vaccine.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46Published
|
Dr. Ellerin says we need multiple kinds of COVID-19 tests
Are COVID-19 vaccine trials moving too quickly? How can wait times for test results be improved? Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases for South Shore Health, responds.
Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:45Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|