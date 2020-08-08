|
US election: Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden are missing key ingredient
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
COMMENT There is a reason Donald Trump's attacks on Hillary Clinton worked so well four years ago. And it explains why he's failing this time around, writes Sam Clench. There is a humongous problem with Trump's re-election strategy....
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
China 'Prefers' Trump Lose Election Says US Intel Assessment
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Race to the White House: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump
US intelligence officials believe that Russia is using a variety of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November..
New Zealand Herald
'Peaceful protest': Trump defends audience at his golf club who did not adhere to COVID-19 restrictions
The president's official news conferences are White House events paid for by taxpayers. They are not the same thing as his political rallies.
USATODAY.com
Postal Service Leader Sets Reorganization Amid Scrutiny Over Mail Ballots
The Trump appointee and donor who runs the post office pledged that such changes would not affect the ability to deliver ballots on time this fall.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden met with Michigan Gov. last Sunday about VP spot
This is the first known meeting of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee with a potential vice presidential partner.
CBS News
Biden clarifies comments about African American community
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday clarified an earlier comment which insinuated that the African American community lacks diversity of opinion...
CBS News
Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady
Does President Trump care about winning the popular vote?
President Trump won the Electoral College in 2016 despite getting 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton. In his latest column for The New York Times, CBS..
CBS News
N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:19Published
'Tenet' to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp's Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:06Published
Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
