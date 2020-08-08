Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden are missing key ingredient

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden are missing key ingredientCOMMENT There is a reason Donald Trump's attacks on Hillary Clinton worked so well four years ago. And it explains why he's failing this time around, writes Sam Clench. There is a humongous problem with Trump's re-election strategy....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Rants About Biden’s Faith

Trump Rants About Biden’s Faith 02:05

 President Donald Trump faced intense backlash after claiming Joe Biden would “hurt God.”

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

China 'Prefers' Trump Lose Election Says US Intel Assessment [Video]

China 'Prefers' Trump Lose Election Says US Intel Assessment

CNN says the US intelligence community's top election security official has made an interesting remark... ...That China "prefers" an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November. He also said Russia is working to denigrate former Vice President Joe Biden's White House bid.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Race to the White House: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump

 US intelligence officials believe that Russia is using a variety of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November..
New Zealand Herald

'Peaceful protest': Trump defends audience at his golf club who did not adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

 The president's official news conferences are White House events paid for by taxpayers. They are not the same thing as his political rallies.
USATODAY.com

Postal Service Leader Sets Reorganization Amid Scrutiny Over Mail Ballots

 The Trump appointee and donor who runs the post office pledged that such changes would not affect the ability to deliver ballots on time this fall.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden met with Michigan Gov. last Sunday about VP spot

 This is the first known meeting of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee with a potential vice presidential partner.
CBS News

Biden clarifies comments about African American community

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday clarified an earlier comment which insinuated that the African American community lacks diversity of opinion...
CBS News

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Does President Trump care about winning the popular vote?

 President Trump won the Electoral College in 2016 despite getting 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton. In his latest column for The New York Times, CBS..
CBS News
N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest [Video]

N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest

Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume was remembered for his unshakable commitment to non-violence at a small funeral on Wednesday. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published
‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News [Video]

‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News

A scripted drama series about Hillary Clinton could be coming to Hulu. Actress Anna Camp opens up about testing positive for and battling the novel coronavirus. Plus, ‘Tenet’ is the first movie to pursue a staggered rollout, which could become the ne

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:06Published
Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better [Video]

Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better

Hillary Clinton insists she would have handled coronavirus better than Donald Trump. In a chat with the THR podcast Clinton speculates that had she been President her administration could have saved more lives. Hillary says she would have modeled "more responsible behavior" during the coronavirus pandemic. "I know I would have done a better job." Her comments come amid mounting case totals in the US.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Claims He'll Extend Unemployment Benefits Through The End Of The Year [Video]

Trump Claims He'll Extend Unemployment Benefits Through The End Of The Year

President Trump forecasted his future executive actions after a failed week of negotiations on Capitol Hill, holding a news conference Friday night at his New Jersey club in front of mostly mask-less..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:24Published
Trump calls Bedminster crowd a 'peaceful protest' [Video]

Trump calls Bedminster crowd a 'peaceful protest'

When U.S. President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter about members and guests of his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey not being socially-distanced, Trump replied that it was a "peaceful..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News

President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring transactions with the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, the highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special has been delayed once again and the first..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Derides Intelligence Statement on Russian Election Interference

 President Donald Trump derided the conclusion by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to "denigrate" presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe...
Newsmax Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump moves on China apps may create new internet 'firewall'

Trump moves on China apps may create new internet 'firewall' Washington (AFP) Aug 7, 2020 A ban by President Donald Trump's administration on Chinese mobile apps such as TikTok and WeChat risks fragmenting an already...
Energy Daily

US election: Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden are missing key ingredient

US election: Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden are missing key ingredient COMMENT There is a reason Donald Trump's attacks on Hillary Clinton worked so well four years ago. And it explains why he's failing this time around, writes Sam...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this