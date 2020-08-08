US election: Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden are missing key ingredient

Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better



Hillary Clinton insists she would have handled coronavirus better than Donald Trump. In a chat with the THR podcast Clinton speculates that had she been President her administration could have saved more lives. Hillary says she would have modeled "more responsible behavior" during the coronavirus pandemic. "I know I would have done a better job." Her comments come amid mounting case totals in the US.

