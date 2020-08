Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 6 Additional Coronavirus Deaths The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 97 new Coronavirus cases Friday out of 1,897 test results, and six additional deaths.

New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous..

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 46,566 As of 9am on August 8, 309,763 people have tested positive for coronavirus inthe UK.

Brazil nears 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 Brazil was leaping towards a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, and five months after the first reported case the country was showing no...

COVID-19 pandemic robs Brazil's mourners of traditional rites The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 have risen sharply in Brazil. With many of the rituals surrounding death and grief prohibited due to the pandemic, people...

