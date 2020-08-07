Trump to sign order extending COVID-19 aid

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arpaio: 'This Will Be The Last Time I Run For Office'



Joe Arpaio is the outspoken, controversial, and former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona. And according to CNN, he will remain a former sheriff, thanks to Tuesday's Republican primary for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 1 hour ago Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal



Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37 Published 20 hours ago Still no dice: Dems, GOP stall on aid deal



Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:37 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources A Trump Executive Order on Unemployment Aid Could Face Hurdles President Donald Trump's vow to unilaterally deliver pandemic aid via executive orders if talks with Congress collapse could run into some snags. Politico said...

Newsmax 1 day ago





Tweets about this