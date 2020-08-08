Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Death became normal': Brazil surpasses 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

CTV News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Brazil surpassed a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday night, and five months after the first reported case the country has not shown signs of crushing the disease.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools [Video]

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools

From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:32Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 46,364 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 46,364

The Government said 46,364 people had died in hospitals, care homes and thewider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm onTuesday, up by 65 from the day before. Separate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ [Video]

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan to talk about the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 pandemic robs Brazil's mourners of traditional rites

 The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 have risen sharply in Brazil. With many of the rituals surrounding death and grief prohibited due to the pandemic, people...
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus kills 2 lakh in Latin America, nearly half of them in Brazil

 The COVID-19 death toll in Latin America has surpassed 2 lakh, with Brazil and Mexico together reporting 70 per cent of the casualties, reported Reuters. On...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

India’s new cases & deaths world’s highest on Monday

 India recorded the highest count of fresh Covid-19 cases in the world for the second day running while also reporting the most daily deaths from the virus on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this