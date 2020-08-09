Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump flees press conference, signs executive orders on coronavirus relief

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump flees press conference, signs executive orders on coronavirus reliefDonald Trump has once again cut a media conference abruptly short, turning and walking away from the lectern after copping a tough question.Trump walked away from the lectern after being called out for a recurring fib.It was a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Signs Executive Orders Related To Unemployment Relief

Trump Signs Executive Orders Related To Unemployment Relief 02:37

 Loyola Law Professor Jessica Levinson takes a look at the impacts and legality of President Donald Trump taking action on coronavirus unemployment relief. Laurie Perez reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump order allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

 US President Donald Trump has bypassed the nation's lawmakers as he claimed the authority to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit with..
New Zealand Herald

Twitter, TikTok have had preliminary talks about merger: Dow Jones

 Twitter Inc. has held early talks about a potential combination with TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app that the Trump administration has declared a..
WorldNews

'An administrative nightmare': Trump's executive order is a scramble for unemployment aid

 It's unclear if Trump has the authority to extend unemployment benefits by executive order while side-stepping Congress.
USATODAY.com
Trump signs coronavirus relief orders [Video]

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders

[NFA] President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, as the United States marked a grim milestone of 5 million cases. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Order could do harm vs good [Video]

Trump Order could do harm vs good

Trump Order could do harm vs good

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:07Published
President Trump Signs Executive Measures In Effort To Bypass Democratic Lawmakers [Video]

President Trump Signs Executive Measures In Effort To Bypass Democratic Lawmakers

With negotiations over a relief package collapsing this week, President Trump on Saturday signed executive measures at his New Jersey golf club in an effort to bypass Democratic lawmakers; CBS2's Nick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published
Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit [Video]

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Takes Executive Action on Economic Relief Package

 Steps deal with unemployment relief, a payroll tax holiday, a delay in student loan payments and a freeze on evictions
VOA News Also reported by •FT.comMashableZee NewsWorldNewsBusiness InsiderNewsmax

Trump's $400 weekly boost to unemployment insurance won't increase benefits for jobless Americans anytime soon

Trump's $400 weekly boost to unemployment insurance won't increase benefits for jobless Americans anytime soon · President Donald Trump signed an executive action on Saturday to enact a $400 weekly boost to state unemployment benefits, a cut from the $600 level it once...
Business Insider

Trump's attempt to ban TikTok and WeChat could face legal trouble for infringing on free speech, according to a First Amendment expert

Trump's attempt to ban TikTok and WeChat could face legal trouble for infringing on free speech, according to a First Amendment expert · Trump signed executive orders Thursday attempting to ban TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US, citing national security concerns. · In the orders, the...
Business Insider Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this