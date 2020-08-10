The Shift’s reply to Media Insiders’ statement concerning Fortina Group

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Let’s Move from GRP’s: Impression-Based Metrics Are Key for Video’s Growth: Effectv’s James Rooke



Consumers are watching video content on a broader range of devices including smartphones, making multi-screen measurement an essential part of the growth in video advertising. The shift in video.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 15:48 Published 2 weeks ago Pakistan's attempts to involve UN in JandK issue has not borne fruit: India's representative to UN



India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI on reports of disinformation being spread through social media by Pakistan said that joint statement by India.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 2 weeks ago Audience-Based Targeting Transforms Local TV: Effectv’s James Rooke:



Audience-based targeting is transforming TV advertising as marketers seek to reach consumers based on more robust data including their intentions to buy products and services. The shift has led Comcast.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 13:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this