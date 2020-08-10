Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Shift’s reply to Media Insiders’ statement concerning Fortina Group

The Shift Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The Shift has received a request for a Right of Reply from Ariadne Massa of PR agency Media Insiders which refers to the “Captain Morgan” (Fortina Group) position in connection with the story published on Friday 7 August titled ‘No documents to show for €1.7 million hosting of migrants on Captain Morgan‘. The statement reacting […] More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Let’s Move from GRP’s: Impression-Based Metrics Are Key for Video’s Growth: Effectv’s James Rooke [Video]

Let’s Move from GRP’s: Impression-Based Metrics Are Key for Video’s Growth: Effectv’s James Rooke

Consumers are watching video content on a broader range of devices including smartphones, making multi-screen measurement an essential part of the growth in video advertising. The shift in video..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 15:48Published
Pakistan's attempts to involve UN in JandK issue has not borne fruit: India's representative to UN [Video]

Pakistan's attempts to involve UN in JandK issue has not borne fruit: India's representative to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI on reports of disinformation being spread through social media by Pakistan said that joint statement by India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Audience-Based Targeting Transforms Local TV: Effectv’s James Rooke: [Video]

Audience-Based Targeting Transforms Local TV: Effectv’s James Rooke:

Audience-based targeting is transforming TV advertising as marketers seek to reach consumers based on more robust data including their intentions to buy products and services. The shift has led Comcast..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 13:54Published

Tweets about this