New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19

Japan Today Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
A New Zealand retirement village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday. The Village Palms retirement village…
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown

New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown 01:41

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.

New Zealand locks down Auckland after first local coronavirus COVID-19 case in 102 days

 New Zealand retirement village in Christchurch, in the South Island, has also gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness.
Zee News

Ryman Healthcare's Melbourne villages in lockdown, construction reduced

Ryman Healthcare's Melbourne villages in lockdown, construction reduced Ryman Healthcare's two Melbourne retirement villages have been in lockdown for the past month and its construction sites are now quiet after Victoria ushered in...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus digest: Global cases top 20 million

 Despite the alarming figure, WHO says "there are green shoots of hope." In New Zealand, after more than 100 days without transmission, a Christchurch retirement...
Deutsche Welle


