Thomas Gilmer: GOP candidate drops out of primary after being arrested for assault hours ahead of vote Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

'With severity of the accusations' the Connecticut Republican ends campaign, state party says 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dump Drumpf RT @aliasvaughn: Connecticut GOP congressional candidate Thomas Gilmer has officially dropped out of the race after he was arrested on Mond… 58 minutes ago leanne hub RT @highbrow_nobrow: Connecticut Republican congressional candidate Thomas Gilmer has officially dropped out of the race after he was arres… 1 hour ago Ale Connecticut GOP congressional candidate Thomas Gilmer has officially dropped out of the race after he was arrested… https://t.co/aNMtgAdQog 2 hours ago The Intellectualist Connecticut Republican congressional candidate Thomas Gilmer has officially dropped out of the race after he was ar… https://t.co/LghOUAoeKK 2 hours ago Vinay RT @capitolwatch: Republican candidate for Congress arrested hours before voters go to the polls abruptly drops out. Police said Thomas Gil… 2 hours ago queertardo GOP candidate for Congress in Connecticut’s 2nd District drops out following his ARREST. Thomas Gilmer was arrested… https://t.co/tqI8hiJqyw 2 hours ago