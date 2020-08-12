Joe Biden picks Indian-origin Kamala Harris as US vice president nominee Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





"I have the great honour to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris - a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the... Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has selected Kamala Devi Harris as the nominee for vice president in a historic move that marks a breakthrough for Indian Americans in US politics."I have the great honour to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris - a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the


