Joe Biden picks Indian-origin Kamala Harris as US vice president nominee

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Democratic Party presidential candidate *Joe Biden* has selected *Kamala Devi Harris* as the nominee for vice president in a historic move that marks a breakthrough for Indian Americans in US politics.

"I have the great honour to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris - a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the...
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento
News video: Joe Biden Names Sen. Kamala Harris As Pick For Vice President

Joe Biden Names Sen. Kamala Harris As Pick For Vice President 01:01

 Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. If elected, Harris will be the first woman to hold the position.

Presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Picks California Sen. Kamala Harris As Running Mate [Video]

Presumptive Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Picks California Sen. Kamala Harris As Running Mate

On Tuesday night, former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted out a photo with California Sen. Kamala Harris accompanied by the caption, “Let’s go win this.”

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:18Published
Sen. Kamala Harris Chosen As Biden's Vice President [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris Chosen As Biden's Vice President

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich speaks about the political impacts of this choice.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:58Published
President Trump 'Surprised' By Biden's VP Pick [Video]

President Trump 'Surprised' By Biden's VP Pick

President Trump went after Sen. Kamala Harris for her actions during the confirmation hearings for his Supreme Court nominee.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:57Published

Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Running Mate for 2020 Election, Becomes First Black Woman VP Nominee

Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris as Running Mate for 2020 Election, Becomes First Black Woman VP Nominee The democratic ticket is finally complete as presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamal Harris is his vice president. Harris is the first African...
Katie Holmes Goes Viral With Her Interesting Reaction to the Biden-Harris Ticket!

 Katie Holmes is feeling…pleased? The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum went viral on Tuesday night (August 11) with her interesting take on the recent news of...
Taking a look back at Kamala Harris's presidential campaign as she's named Biden's running mate

 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Tim Perry covered...
