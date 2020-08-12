Global  
 

New Zealand records 4 new COVID-19 cases after 102 days of no local transmission

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
New Zealand recorded four new cases of coronavirus after reporting no community transmission for 102 days. The Washington Post reported Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as saying that Auckland will move to impose new restrictions from Wednesday afternoon through midnight Friday as officials assess the threat and asked residents to...
