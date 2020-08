Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Why's the world sceptical?



Russia has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and it has been named 'Sputnik V'. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine was effective and said that one of his.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03 Published 12 minutes ago

Health Headlines - 8-11-20



In today's health headlines we talk about that Russia is the first country to bring forward a Coronavirus vaccine though it does not have a lot of clinical trials behind the vaccine. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 01:40 Published 5 hours ago