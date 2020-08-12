Global  
 

Forest fire grows near Red Lake, Ont., forcing community to evacuate

CTV News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
A forest fire burning near a northwestern Ontario community has grown, according to the Province of Ontario’s forest fire map.
