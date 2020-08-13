Global  
 

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland; PM Boris Johnson orders probe

Thursday, 13 August 2020
Three people were killed and six others injured Wednesday when a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland after heavy rain and flooding hit the area. The train driver was believed to be among the dead, British Transport Police said.
