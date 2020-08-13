US election: Donald Trump's 'suburban housewife' tweet slammed

GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC



[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence on Friday launched the Republican counterattack to the scathing criticism that President Donald Trump received at the Democrats' nominating convention this week, countering that a Joe Biden presidency would crush the U.S. economy and allow civil unrest in the streets. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:35 Published on January 1, 1970