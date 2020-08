Auckland, New Zealand, Under Lockdown After Months Without New Cases Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Watch VideoNew Zealand went more than 100 days without any new local cases of COVID-19. But after four members in one family tested positive Wednesday, the prime minister locked down the country's most populous city.



Within a day, Auckland counted 13 new cases. All of them were linked to those first four.



