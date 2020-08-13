Don't get too comfy: An Illinois school district says students can't wear pyjamas while e-learning Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )





According to Good Morning America , the Springfield School District’s 2020-2021 student and family handbook provides specific guidance, stating that pyjama pants are not approved attire for school and the policy would also be extended to remote schooling. The district has an estimated 14,000 students and will begin the year with a hybrid in-person and remote schedule in which students attend classes two days per week while the rest are attended virtually from a remote location.



“Everyone in the committee felt that was an important portion to this to make a change and state that very specifically,” said director of school support Jason Wind during a Zoom meeting with members of the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education. “We don’t need students in pajamas and all those other things while on their Zoom conferences.”



Fall classes are set to start on August 31, prompting some parents to voice their concerns over the policy and, in some cases, to point out misalignments — particularly when it comes to wearing masks. One tweet from a woman in Arizona which was retweeted more than 500 times asks, “Why are schools so hell-bent on telling kids what to wear then swear up and down they can’t make kids wear masks on campus?”







Why are schools so hell bent on telling kids what to wear then swear up and down they can't make kids wear masks on campus?



— Trina El (@1d9s1t3) August 11, 2020



Emily Parkinson, a teacher in Chicago, took to Twitter to express her anger, saying, “This makes me angry. There’s a global pandemic, many parents have lost jobs, kids are doing the best they can to cope … and they’re going to be disciplined for what they wear … in their own home? Come on, Illinois.”







This makes me angry. There’s a global pandemic, many parents have lost jobs, kids are doing the best they can to cope...and they’re going to be disciplined for what they wear..in their own home? Come on, Illinois. https://t.co/XEiDMjN90E



— Ms. Parkinson (@EmilyMParkinson) August 9, 2020



Others took to Facebook to voice their support of the ban on pyjamas. “I think it’s a good idea to get up and dressed and ready for school,” Kathy Ward wrote. “I guess excused if they have no clothes that fit that day. If they love PJs they could maybe earn a PJ day. My kids had school clothes and play clothes. Just like we had work clothes but not everyone can do that I know.”



A statement provided to Good Morning America by Bree Hankins, Springfield Public School District 186’s coordinator of public relations and marketing, said, “Our handbook and updated guidelines for remote learning were developed collaboratively with administrators, teachers, and parents, with the best of intentions to provide a framework to navigate this new educational landscape.”



It went on to say: “Our hope is that students approach remote learning as they would in a



classroom setting, to the extent possible given each student's individual circumstances. However, we understand the interpretation of the dress code in a remote learning environment will differ from a normal school setting. It is understandable that during remote learning our dress code will be flexible."

The statement also says that the Springfield School District appreciates the keen attention that has been paid to their handbook , they welcome input on how to make the guideline more inclusive and supportive. The district has stated that its intent is not to be prescriptive or punitive in regards to students' attire while accessing school resources and engaging in learning from home.

