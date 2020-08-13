Global  
 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Drops Mask Lawsuit Against Atlanta

Newsy Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Drops Mask Lawsuit Against AtlantaWatch VideoGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp says he's dropping a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over mask-wearing requirements.

He filed the suit earlier this summer after the mayor enacted a mask mandate in her city to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Kemp had argued local governments...
News video: Oh, Never Mind: Georgia Governor Stops Going After Atlanta Mayor, City Council

Oh, Never Mind: Georgia Governor Stops Going After Atlanta Mayor, City Council 00:36

 Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is dropping his July lawsuit against Atlanta's city council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. HuffPost reports the dispute was over Atlanta's order to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Kemp wanted to block...

