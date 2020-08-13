|
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Drops Mask Lawsuit Against Atlanta
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp says he's dropping a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over mask-wearing requirements.
He filed the suit earlier this summer after the mayor enacted a mask mandate in her city to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Kemp had argued local governments...
