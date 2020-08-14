Global  
 

US confiscates Iranian fuel from four tankers, official says

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The Trump administration has successfully seized Iranian fuel from four tankers sailing to Venezuela, a senior U.S. official confirmed for Fox News Thursday evening, increasing their “maximum pressure campaign” against Tehran.
