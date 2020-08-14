Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India overtakes UK in coronavirus death toll

Khaleej Times Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
India reported 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. Its total rose to 48,040 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown 02:26

 From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: India registers over 66,000 cases in 24 hours, biggest one day jump | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India registers over 66,000 cases in 24 hours, biggest one day jump | Oneindia News

India has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 23,96,637. However, the recovery rate has gone up to 70.76 per cent, with 16,95,982..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India? [Video]

Covid and kids: Rising cases in US but what of India?

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, fatalities, rising Covid..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:53Published

Related news from verified sources

India’s Covid tally in August highest in world so far

 India reported 3,28,903 new coronavirus cases in the first six days of August. India’s daily Covid cases have been the highest in the world on four of the six...
IndiaTimes

64,553 new COVID-19 cases push India's tally to 24.61 lakh, death toll crosses 48,000

 The country's coronavirus tally touched has risen to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, and 17,51,556 discharged cases.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesZee NewsIndian Express

US surpasses 5 mn Covid-19 cases, with 19.4 mn worldwide

US surpasses 5 mn Covid-19 cases, with 19.4 mn worldwide Washington/Geneva, Aug 9 (efe-epa).- The United States, the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases and the world’s highest death toll from...
WorldNews Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Tweets about this