Google To Stop Responding Directly To Data Requests From Hong Kong
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoGoogle says it'll stop directly responding to data requests from Hong Kong authorities.
Instead, they'll have to go through a tedious process with the U.S. Justice Department called the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.
The move comes after China imposed a controversial national security law on Hong Kong in late...
