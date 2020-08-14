Global  
 

Google To Stop Responding Directly To Data Requests From Hong Kong

Friday, 14 August 2020
Google To Stop Responding Directly To Data Requests From Hong KongWatch VideoGoogle says it'll stop directly responding to data requests from Hong Kong authorities.

Instead, they'll have to go through a tedious process with the U.S. Justice Department called the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

The move comes after China imposed a controversial national security law on Hong Kong in late...
