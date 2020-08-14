Google To Stop Responding Directly To Data Requests From Hong Kong Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Watch VideoGoogle says it'll stop directly responding to data requests from Hong Kong authorities.



Instead, they'll have to go through a tedious process with the U.S. Justice Department called the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.



