News24.com | Sarkozy's 'love story' memoirs top French bestseller list
Friday, 14 August 2020 (
1 week ago) Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy's "love story" memoirs has topped the country's bestsellers list for a third straight week, according to the rankings on Friday.
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
6 days ago
These movies about young love bring out the romantic in us all. For this list, we’ll be looking at films that capture the messiness of experiencing first love - or at least love at a young age.
Top 20 Movies About Young Love 18:51
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Top 10 Celebs We'd Love to See Have a YouTube Channel
These are the celebs we'd love to see have a YouTube channel. For this list, we’ll be looking at the stars who we wish would share more of their personal lives on YouTube.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:46 Published 6 days ago
Top 10 Most Shocking Twists in Mortal Kombat
Whoever knew a game about ripping spines and cracking skulls would have some startling plot twists? For this list, we’re looking at some of the most surprising plot twists to have occurred across the..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:05 Published 1 week ago
Top 20 Best Friends Who Fall in Love in Movies
We envyt he best friends who fall in love in movies. For this list, we’ll be looking at friends-turned-lovers in our favorite films.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 18:00 Published on July 26, 2020
Tweets about this