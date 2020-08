You Might Like

Tweets about this steven RT @CastanetNews: Amazon under investigation (Business) https://t.co/As3GfnSwAc 7 minutes ago Castanet Amazon under investigation (Business) https://t.co/As3GfnSwAc 7 minutes ago CTV Lethbridge The investigation, which is seeking confidential information from Canadian businesses, will include a particular fo… https://t.co/89xteG0hSN 13 minutes ago CTV Calgary The investigation, which is seeking confidential information from Canadian businesses, will include a particular fo… https://t.co/jwLDzXV1hA 13 minutes ago Robert Armstrong RT @BTCityNewsCGY: The Competition Bureau has launched a new probe into Amazon’s conduct to determine whether the online retailer is harmin… 17 minutes ago Carl CG: 680 NEWS RT @660NEWS: The Competition Bureau has launched a new probe into Amazon’s conduct to determine whether the online retailer is harming comp… 18 minutes ago Canadian Investor Competition Bureau launches probe of Amazon, seeks input from businesses - https://t.co/HORgp7hNeG… https://t.co/FibHt9n2nA 19 minutes ago 660 NEWS Calgary The Competition Bureau has launched a new probe into Amazon’s conduct to determine whether the online retailer is h… https://t.co/oHjajG346S 21 minutes ago