Minneapolis Mayor Seeks To Leave 100 Police Officer Openings Unfilled Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAt least 100 Minneapolis police officer positions may go unfilled next year, as the department faces an exodus of personnel three months after the death of George Floyd.



Mayor Jacob Frey says he wants to keep those 100 positions vacant as part of a hiring freeze to help manage next year's budget.



