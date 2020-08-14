Global  
 

Warming Greenland Ice Sheet Passes Point Of No Return

Eurasia Review Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Warming Greenland Ice Sheet Passes Point Of No ReturnNearly 40 years of satellite data from Greenland shows that glaciers on the island have shrunk so much that even if global warming were to stop today, the ice sheet would continue shrinking.

The finding, published in the journal Nature Communications Earth and Environment, means that Greenland's glaciers have passed a tipping...
