Dartmouth hospital under lockdown after Portland St. shooting Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 500-block of Portland Street, and the Dartmouth General Hospital was placed under lockdown Friday night. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Edythe Foss RT @CTVAtlantic: BREAKING: Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 500-block of Portland Street, and the Dart… 4 hours ago Susan Connolly Dartmouth hospital under lockdown after Portland St. shooting https://t.co/nhaGUglTG5 11 hours ago