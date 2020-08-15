Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Singer Kathleen Edwards on why she stepped away from music, and why she came back

CBS News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Kathleen Edwards was one of the most acclaimed young songwriters on the indie music scene in the early 2000s. When her fourth album, "Voyageur," became her highest-charting album yet, Edwards stepped away from music and opened a coffee shop called Quitters in Ontario, Canada. After a request for a collaboration from country star Maren Morris, Edwards found herself writing music again and came out with a new album, "Total Freedom." She speaks to Anthony Mason about why she made the career switch and how it feels to be a singer again amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Perrie Edwards is sick of people judging what Little Mix wear

Perrie Edwards is sick of people judging what Little Mix wear 01:02

 Perrie Edwards says she doesn't understand why Little Mix gets so much criticism for their skimpy on-stage outfits.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Perrie Edwards says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'eats like a pig' [Video]

Perrie Edwards says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'eats like a pig'

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards joked her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain "eats like a pig" without losing his figure.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Cardi B honours female rapper who 'dominated' the music industry [Video]

Cardi B honours female rapper who 'dominated' the music industry

Cardi B has given an indirect shout out to an unnamed female rapper, assumed to be Nicki Minaj, for 'dominating' the music industry.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Why Singer Faouzia Never Posts Dancing Videos on TikTok [Video]

Why Singer Faouzia Never Posts Dancing Videos on TikTok

Musician teases her debut EP 'Stripped' and plays a Game of Go-Tos.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 11:07Published

Tweets about this